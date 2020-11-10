“Tired of police atrocity”; A 4 member family jumps in front of a train after recording a video…[Watch]

A family of four including two children took their lives by jumping in front of a moving train near the Panyam railway station in Kurnool. A video of the family emerged where family head Abdul Salaam, who was an auto driver, alleged physical and mental harassment by Nandyal town police inspector Somsekhar Reddy and constable Gangadhar. He was investigated by cops in a theft case.

Police Brutality: Sheikh Abdul Salam & his family in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh committed Sucide by jumping under train. The cause of the Sucide is police Harrasments, torture & humiliation. Helpless family recorded this video pleading they are innocent & leave them#JusticrForSalam pic.twitter.com/foaqREQvPa — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) November 9, 2020

Before working as an auto driver, Abdul Salaam worked at a jewelry store in Nandyal’s Rojakunta area. He was accused of stealing 3 kg of gold from the shop. The police arrested Salaam but he later came out on bail. Nearly a week ago, a passenger in Salaam’s auto, complained of Rs 70,000 theft and the police booked the auto driver. Salaam was reportedly beaten and humiliated by the police on both occasions. Fearing police crackdown and left scarred by the humiliation, Salaam and his family decided to commit suicide. The suicides of Salaam (45), his wife Noorjahan (38), daughter Salma (14), and son Kjalandar (10) have triggered a massive outrage and invited the intervention of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Demands for justice led to the suspension and arrest of accused CI Somasekhar Reddy and Head Constable Gangadhar.