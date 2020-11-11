“Arnab Goswami Case” ; Major Observations Of Justice Chandrachud During bail hearing !!!

New Delhi: Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee drew up the Maharashtra government over the case against the TV anchor as they attended the petition through video conferencing. The hearing comes two days after the Bombay High Court rejected Mr. Goswami’s plea against his arrest and the reopening of the case. “I do not watch the channel,” said Justice Chandrachud adding that if constitutional courts do not interfere, “we are traveling the path of destruction undeniably”.

Here are top observations of the Supreme Court: