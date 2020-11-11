“Indywood Billionaires Club” To Host Its Annual ‘Billionaires Meet’ In Dubai !!!

In January next year, the Indywood Billionaires Club (IBC) organized the Billionaires Association of Expatriate Entrepreneurs. The gathering will take place on January 27, 2012, at the Thani Dusit Hotel in Dubai. The event is organized in compliance with safety standards and regulations. IBC also shared the hope that this community will be one that will make the New Year memorable as well as a great experience for each and every person who attends. The events are organized in collaboration with EFFISM.

Working to integrate the film and entertainment sectors in India and to brand it globally similar to ‘Hollywood’ through investment in technology and infrastructure. The Billionaires’ Club is after a project worth Rs 1,000 crore. The Indywood Billionaires’ Club was started in the year 2000 in association with the Indywood Film Carnival held at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, to unite the entire Indian business community with the aim of revolutionizing the film economy.

The IBC chapters were later formed in Kerala, Dubai, and Bengaluru in 2018, Hyderabad in 2019, and Chennai in 2020 with the blessings of eminent personalities and business leaders. The organizers said that the club has been able to expand its operations to more states each year through better work. The club’s founding president said he hopes the fellowship, scheduled for January, will be a good start for the industry. Sohan Roy said, “2020 was a very difficult time for everyone. But now that our markets and companies are on the path to recovery, we can quickly make a concerted effort to bring our economy back together. The first step is to unite our ‘NRI community’. Realizing that we are still not safe, the IBC Annual Meet is being held in compliance with all mandatory covid protocols and security measures prescribed by the Dubai Government, “he said.

The ‘Indywood Billionaires Club’ is a group of the richest people in India who can make the best contribution to the restructuring of the economy. The goal of this consortium is to realize the collective dream of strengthening the Indian rupee and making it equal to one dollar.