IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma becomes the 2nd player to complete 200 matches….

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma achieved another milestone in the final of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Rohit presently acquires the second spot on the list of most matches by any player in IPL.

Rohit, who had started his IPL career with Deccan Chargers, represented the one-time champions for three years. He was bought by MI in IPL 2011 auction and has been with them since then. With 5162 runs, Rohit is IPL’s fifth-highest run-scorer.

He has one century and 38 half-centuries in the league. One of the most successful captains in the history of IPL, Rohit has led his home team to four IPL title victories in a span of just seven years. The 33-year-old was appointed MI’s captain after Ricky Ponting stepped down during IPL 2013. He emulated the feat in 2015, 2017 and 2019.