Meet the World’s youngest computer programmer from Ahmedabad….

An Ahmedabad based six-year-old boy has managed to clear the Python programming language Microsoft certification exam at Pearson VUE test centre. The Class 2 student has officially been named in the Guinness World Record as the World’s Youngest Computer Programmer.

Six-year-old Arham Om Talsania learnt coding from his father and started using tablets at the age of 2 and other gadgets with iOS and Windows at the age of 3 years.

“My father taught me coding. I started using tablets when I was 2 years old. At the age of 3, I bought gadgets with iOS and Windows. Later, I got to know that my father was working on Python. “When I got my certificate from Python, I was creating small games. After some time, they asked me to send some proof of work. A few months later, they approved me and I got the Guinness World Record certificate”, he said.

The Guinness World Record holder’s father Om Talsania is a software engineer who encouraged his son and helped him when he developed an interest for coding. He also informed that he taught his son the basics of programming. Speaking about his dreams, the Youngest Computer programmer said, “I want to be a business entrepreneur and help everyone. I want to make apps, games, and systems for coding. I also want to help the needy.”