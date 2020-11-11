New Sonification of Helix Nebula scares netizens…..

With the process of sonification, different pitches attached to various ‘lights’ in an astronomical image can be conveyed in interesting and novel auditory ways. This clip, which shows what the Helix Nebula would ‘sound’ like, is giving Instagram users goosebumps.

The caption of the post details what it shows. It reads, “The Helix Nebula is 655 light-years away from us, and 3 light-years across! Near the end of a Sun-like star’s life, nebulae like this form when the star sheds some of its outer material”.

“In this sonification, red light is assigned lower pitches and blue light is assigned higher pitches. Just as the frequencies of light increase from red to blue, frequencies of sound increase from low to high pitches. While there’s no sound in space, sonifications like this help us conceptualize the data in astronomical images in a new, auditory way!” the text explains.

Since being shared on the photo and video platform just a few hours ago, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 3.2 lakh likes and many comments. One person said, “This one’s scary”. Another individual wrote, “This one kinda scared me”. “This is audible nightmare fuel,” read one comment under the post.