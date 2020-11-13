“26/11 terror attack was planned and executed by Pakistan’s territory”; India claims after Pak issues ‘Most-Wanted’ Terrorists list

New Delhi: Pakistan released an updated ‘book on Most Wanted / High Profile Terrorists’, listing some of those involved in the Mumbai terror attack. Soon after, India asked the country to ‘deliver justice’ in the gruesome 26/11 case. “It is a matter of serious concern that despite its own public acknowledgment as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe, even as we near the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks,” spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

Srivastava asserted that India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to give up its “obfuscation and dilatory tactics” in discharging its international obligations in the trial of Mumbai terror attacks. “It is a fact that the 26/11 terror attack was planned, executed, and launched from Pakistan’s territory. The list makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan.” The list issued by the anti-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had the names and profiles of those involved in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It gives details like name, father’s name, and last known addresses along with the reward, if announced, by the government on information leading to their arrest. The first 19 entries are about the terrorists linked in some way with the Mumbai terror attack