“Breaking News” ; Soldiers And Civilians Killed After Pakistan Started Ceasefire Along LoC in Kashmir !!!

Jammu; Four soldiers of the Indian Army, a Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector, and four civilians were killed including five security personnel, injured after Indian and Pakistani security forces exchanged artillery and small arms fire in three different places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The exchange was going on along nearly all of the LoC in Kashmir.

The maximum deterioration was accomplished in Uri where two civilians, including a woman and two soldiers, were killed in Pakistani shelling. In the Nowgam sector, a BSF sub-inspector was killed while three civilians and two soldiers were injured in the Tangdhar sector. In Poonch, three civilians were injured when shells began to rain in the hill village.

“Seven-eight Pakistan Army soldiers have been killed and 10-12 injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed,” sources stated. The ceasefire took place after India thwarted Pakistan’s unsuccessful infiltration proposal in the Machhil sector, said the Indian Army.