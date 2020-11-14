Bridge collapsed during live reporting, reporter and cameraman miraculously escaped; Video goes viral

Amber Roberts, a Fox 46 reporter, was doing a live report about the flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County, North Carolina when the incident occurred. While on the air, part of the bridge suddenly collapsed, sending Amber and her cameraman running for their lives.

Roberts was heard shouting, “It’s breaking up,” as the cameraman filmed a photo of the collapse. “It’s amazing,” she said. “Okay, we’re backing up. Right here live on TV, we saw the road crumble, the same road we were standing on seconds ago, ”she added. People were happy that Roberts and the cameraman were safe, but many netizens urged reporters not to risk their lives. Many praised Amber and her cameraman for doing their duty despite this horrific incident. The National Weather Service said a flash flood emergency was in effect for areas of Catawba County and local emergency management officials in the area reported flooded roads, water rescues, and evacuations.