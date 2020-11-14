Chief Minister admitted in hospital for medical check-up…

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was admitted in a hospital in Shimla for medical check-up as he was suffering from lack of sleep. Manohar Lal Khattar underwent some tests at the hospital and the doctors informed that his health condition is fine.

“The Haryana CM had some problems in getting sleep during the night and as a precautionary measure he was brought for a routine check up. All tests, including blood, echo, X-ray etc, were done and all reports are alright”, said Dr Rajnish Pathania, who attended him.

“There is no problem. I am completely alright,” Khattar said after coming out from the hospital. Khattar has tested positive for Covid-19 in August. He was admitted in the Medanta hospital in Gurugram for treatment.