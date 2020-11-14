Deepika Padukone celebrates her second wedding anniversary….See images….

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Ranveer posted adorable photos of himself and Deepika on Instagram. He captioned the photos, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, @deepikapadukone”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 in a close-knit ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The couple had Konkani and Sindhi rituals at the wedding which was attended by their close friends and family. The couple hosted a few wedding receptions in India upon their return.

On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of 83, which was earlier scheduled to hit screens in April 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. He will also be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Deepika will soon be seen alongside Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s next. She also has Shakun Batra’s film in her kitty.