Donald Trump declares he won the election; See how people reacted to it….

US President Donald Trump on Monday again refused to accept his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. The 74-year-old declared that he had won the election in an astonishing tweet, despite mainstream American media declaring Democrat Joe Biden as the winner after he crossed the mandatory 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College.

“I WON THE ELECTION!” Donald Trump tweeted. The tweet was flagged by the social networking site, which said, “Multiple sources called this election differently”. It was also trolled brutally on the microblogging platform, where celebrities, brands and other people came together to mock the president for repeatedly refusing to concede the election.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Mr Trump’s tweet declaring victory without any proof soon became the target of unsparing ridicule. Food delivery platform Swiggy mocked it by declaring veg biryani as the national food of India.

AND VEG BIRYANI IS INDIA'S NATIONAL FOOD! https://t.co/mMlo3HKdEQ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 16, 2020

Let me try… I AM BEYONCÉ!! https://t.co/7gGfLv8f4Y — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) November 16, 2020