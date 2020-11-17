Electrify America to Make Plug and Charge: ‘Seamless Car’ is coming

With Plug and Charge, the car itself will become a kind of access card for the charging networks.

Cliff Fietzek, director of technology at Electrify America said, “The Plug and Charge technology will streamline Electrify America’s charging experience. We work every day to offer current and future EV owners advanced technologies in charging to help make electric vehicle ownership a reality for both their local and long-distance mobility needs.”

Fast charging a non-Tesla EV is invariably a less seamless experience.

Just executing ISO 15118 on the charger side is no good; it needs to be enabled on the car side as well. For easy installation of Electrify America, the L2 home charger comes with a standard NEMA 14-50 supply power plug, compatible with the 240-volt outlets commonly found in households. The unit can also be hardwired by a licensed and qualified electrician and comes with a docking station that allows for wall mounting.