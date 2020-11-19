Curfew imposed from 9 pm to 6 am as Covid-19 cases rise

The district authorities had decided to impose a total curfew as the number of coronavirus cases surges in the city. The Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose night curfew on the city. The Ahmedabad city admistaration has announced this. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in the city till further order.

Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 220 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 46,022. With five more deaths, the fatalities in the district rose to 1,949, the department said.

With 221 more recoveries, the number of patients who have been discharged from hospitals rose to 40,753, it said.