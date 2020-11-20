Updated petrol, diesel prices announced by oil companies

The oil companies had announced the update fuel prices. The price of petrol and diesel has been increased in the country. This is the first revision in petrol prices since September 22. Diesel rates hadn’t changed since October 2.

Petrol price was hiked by 17 paise per litre and diesel by 22 paise. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 81.23 per litre from Rs 81.06, . Diesel rates went up from Rs 70.46 to Rs 70.68 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol price on Friday was raised to Rs 87.92 per litre from Rs 87.74, while diesel rates went up from Rs 76.86 to Rs 77.11.

Petrol now costs Rs 84.31 in Chennai and Rs 82.79 in Kolkata. Diesel costs Rs 76.17 per litre in Chennai and Rs 74.24 in Kolkata.