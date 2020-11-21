Breaking News: Former US President’s son tests positive for corona virus

Yesterday night, Donald Trump announced that his son tested positive for the corona virus earlier this week and is now under quarantine.

Trump’s spokesman said, “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result.” “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines.”

As cases continue to wing around the country, the president’s 42-year-old son has joined the masses in contracting the virus, though according to spokesman for Trump Jr. he was asymptomatic and following quarantine guidelines from his cabin in upstate New York.

The president’s youngest son, Barron Trump, 14, also reportedly contracted the virus, which the president used as an example as to why schools should reopen. Trump said, “He had it for such a short period of time. I don’t even think he knew he had it because they’re young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off 99.9%.” “It happens. People have it, and it goes.” “Get the kids back to school. We’ve got to get them back to school.”

From November 14, New York City has shut down schools for its 1.1 million students, while California will impose a 10:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew.