BSF detects tunnel along India-Pakistan border

The Border Security Forces (BSF) had detected an underground tunnel on the international border. A patrolling party of BSF jawans had found the tunnel in the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The Pakistani forces are using these tunnel for infiltration from across the border.

The BSF officials are carrying out a a massive anti-tunnelling operation since Friday. The Army and police have also joined the operation.

The BSF suspects that the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who were killed in an Army operation on Thursday may have used this tunnel to sneak into the country from Pakistan. All the four terrorists were killed in an encounter near the Jammu-Srinagar national highway toll while travelling in a Kashmir-bound truck on Thursday.

The security forces had also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK series rifle, 29-30 Chinese grenade, three pistols, two cutters, RDX of four-five kg. In addition, remote, mobile phone, dry fruit, Pakistan-made medicines from the slain terrorists.