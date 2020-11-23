“Surrender peacefully”; PM gives Tigray rebels 72 hours time to surrender

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed gave an opportunity of 72 hours to dissident leaders in the northern region of Tigray to surrender. Also, he warns them to take this as their “last opportunity”. “Your journey of destruction is coming to an end, and we urge you to surrender peacefully within the next 72 hours, recognizing you are at a point of no return,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Abiy asked the forces to “surrender peacefully” and urged the people of Tigray’s capital Mekele to back the army “in bringing this treasonous group to justice”. Hundreds of people have been killed in the attacks via bombing, aerial combat, and ground fighting. The government accuses the Tigrayan rebels of revolting against central authority by attacking federal troops in the town of Dansha. The rebels claim that the Abiy government has marginalized Tigrayans after coming to power two years ago, excluding them from major roles in government and the military and detaining several on rights abuse and corruption charges.