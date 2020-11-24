DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathDiseases & RemediesNEWSInternationalHealth

7 dead in Russia after consuming sanitizer as they ran out of alcohol….

Nov 24, 2020, 09:03 am IST

A total of of nine people drank the sanitizer widely used to clean hands during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first three victims were a 41-year-old woman and two men aged 27 and 59 while the rest four died on following days.

The federal public health watchdog said: “Nine cases of poisoning with sanitiser have been registered, including seven that were fatal .” The regional state prosecutor said: “The poisoning took place as a result of drinking sanitiser.”

The party goers drank the sanitiser, which was 69 per cent methanol, when they ran out of alcohol. A criminal case has been opened, meanwhile local health officials have warned locals not to drink the antiseptic.

Three others are in a critical condition as a result of the incident which officials said was related to alcoholism. “All seven people are believed to have drunk hand sanitizer containing methanol,” said health officials.

