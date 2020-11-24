Head priest of gurudwara shot dead in Delhi !!!

New Delhi; A 70-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified persons near his house in Delhi’s Vikaspuri area on Monday evening. The man has been recognized as Sardar Atma Singh, who is the chief priest of Gurudwara Guru Hargovind Sahib in Delhi. He was an Afghani refugee who had relocated and settled in India 28 years ago.

According to police, he was shot in his head. Singh used to deal with the sale and purchase of property near Gurdwara. “Two unknown persons fired to Sardar Singh when he came out from his car. He was taken to the nearby Sehgal Nursing Home by his son. But he lost his life on the way to the hospital,” police said.

Police have filed a case under sections of the murder and the arms act. An investigation team has been assigned to identify the two accused. Police are investigating over some of his recent deals. The two accused were wearing helmets on a motorcycle. It was the pillion rider who fired upon him and then the two escaped from the spot. Police are also looking into the cause of the murder