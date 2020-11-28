India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Team India to face Australia on a crucial match; Possible playing XI

Team India will face Australia in the second One Day International on Sunday, 29 November at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India has lost the first match in the series by a margin of 66 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground .If Australia win the the second ODI then they will also win the three match series.

India is scheduled to play three 3 ODIs, three T20s, and four Tests during their two month stay in Australia. The final ODI will be played on December 2.

India Predicted Playing 11:

1) Shikhar Dhawan

2) Mayank Agarwal/Shubman Gill

3) Virat Kohli (C)

4) Shreyas Iyer /Manish Pandey

5) KL Rahul (WK)

6) Hardik Pandya

7) Ravindra Jadeja

8) Mohammed Shami

9) Jasprit Bumrah

10) Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav

11) Navdeep Saini/T Natarajan

Australia Predicted Playing XI:

1) Aaron Finch (C)

2) David Warner

3) Steve Smith

4) Marnus Labuschagne

5) Glenn Maxwell

6) Alex Carey (WK)

7) Marcus Stoinis

8) Pat Cummins

9) Josh Hazlewood

10) Mitchell Starc/Daniel Sams

11) Adam Zampa

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper)