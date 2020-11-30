50-year-old Dalit man beaten to death over a matchbox

In a shocking incident a 50-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death by two men for refusing to give a matchbox. The victim is identified as Lalji Ram Ahirwar, a farm worker from Karod village in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per police, the accused Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav – attacked Lalji Ram Ahirwar after he did not give them a matchbox to light up their cigarettes. Lalji Ram Ahirwar, was resting on a platform in an agriculture field when the accused — Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav — thrashed him with sticks following an argument over the matchbox .

“Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav attacked Lalji Ram Ahirwar with sticks for denying a matchbox. He got severely injured. He was admitted to Guna district hospital but died of his injuries,” additional Superintendent of Police, TS Baghel, said .

Police had arrested the two accused. Police has registered a murder case against them. The state government has approved financial assistance of ? 8.25 lakhs to the family of the victim.