PM Modi will inaugurate Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project today

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi and he will launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and coordinate in Deepotsav celebrations at the Ganges ghats.

In a statement, Prime Minister’s officer said, “Modi will inaugurate the six-lane widening project of the Handia (Prayagraj) – Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19 during his visit. The 73-km stretch of the newly widened and six designed NH19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.”

PM Modi will light a diya to start the celebrations of Dev Deepawali, a festival of light celebrated on Kartik purnima. During the visit, the Prime Minister will undertake a site visit of the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to review its progress. He will also see the Light and Sound Show at the Sarnath archaeological site, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.