Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Oman government has announced the date of re-opening of kindergartens and nurseries. The Ministry of Social Development has announced the date.

“Based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee dealing with COVID-19, institutions such as kindergartens and nurseries will re-open on Sunday, 13 December 2020. Institutions should take the necessary precautionary and preventive measures to prepare for the registration and receiving children, and complete the administrative procedures with the Ministry in order to preserve the health and safety of children and workers”, said a statement issued by the Ministry.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 in Oman has allowed to re-open some business activities in the country. The Supreme committee has allowed to reopen the food courts, cinema halls, spas, massage centres and marriage halls.