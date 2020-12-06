Jasprit Bumrah’s Birthday: Know all about the International cricket player

Jasprit Jasbir Singh Bumrah is an Indian international cricketer who plays for the Indian national cricket team in all formats of the game. He is Yorker king of India. India’s prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah will turn 27 on December 6.

After a couple of moderately successful seasons with the Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League, and with his domestic team Gujarat, he was named in India’s squad for its 2015–16 series against Australia, as a replacement to an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He consequently made his debut in One Day Internationals & Twenty20 Internationals in the 2015 series against Australia. He is the first Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in a Test innings in South Africa, England, Australia during the same calendar year. He is also t?e third-highest wicket-taker in test matches in a debut year with 48 wickets in 8 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah was brought up by Daljit Bumrah, a single mother working as a school teacher in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in a middle-class surrounding. Daljit made an appearance in the 2019 Netflix documentary Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians where she was emotional about the cricketing success of her son.