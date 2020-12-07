DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood actor tests positive for Covid-19

Dec 7, 2020, 09:24 pm IST

Another top Bollywood actor has been tested positive for Covid-19. Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul  has been tested positive for coronavirus infection.  The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor has also been tested positive for Covid-19. Maniesh Paul  has worked with Dhawan and Kapoor in “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. The director of the film Raj Mehta also tested positive for the infection.

Paul tested for Covid-19 after returning to  Mumbai from Chandigarh from the sets of the film.  “He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive,” a source close to Paul revealed to media.

 

