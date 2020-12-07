Bollywood actor tests positive for Covid-19

Another top Bollywood actor has been tested positive for Covid-19. Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul has been tested positive for coronavirus infection. The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor has also been tested positive for Covid-19. Maniesh Paul has worked with Dhawan and Kapoor in “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. The director of the film Raj Mehta also tested positive for the infection.

Paul tested for Covid-19 after returning to Mumbai from Chandigarh from the sets of the film. “He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive,” a source close to Paul revealed to media.