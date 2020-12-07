Coalition forces destroys explosive- laden drone launched by Houthi rebels

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has destroyed a explosive- laden drone launched by Houthi rebels targeting Saudi Arabia. Earlier on Friday, December 4 the Saudi Arabia has destroyed another weapon-laden drone launched by the Houthi rebels.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been suing drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.