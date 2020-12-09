Man finds real signatures of Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar and CV Raman….

There are times when home cleaning session turns into a many old stuff. Those of us who are lucky might stumble upon ancestral treasure too – not necessarily jewels, but something like this guy found. Vijay Basrur, recently shared that he was organising his mother’s home a few days ago, when he found an item that had been lying around his house for nearly 30 years.

“Been cleaning my Mom’s place over the last few days. On Saturday we discovered something which I wasn’t aware of was at my house for the last 30 years. Discovered my grandfather’s autograph book which has signatures of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, BR Ambedkar and CV Raman,” Basur wrote.

One user said, “You really have a treasure! Love the style in which Dr. Ambedkar writes the date accompanying his signature, would it be too pretentious of me if I copied on it?” Another added, “Gandhi wrote his name in Kannada too, and Ambedkar had such beautiful handwriting!”