Gulf country announces visa free entry: Guidelines issued

A gulf country decided to allow visa-free entry to citizens of 103 nations. Oman has announced this. Oman has also issued new guidelines and conditions for this.

As per the new guidelines, the tourists must have a prior and confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return travel ticket .

The full list of countries whose nationals are allowed to enter Oman without a visa :

Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Andorra, Italy, Bulgaria, San Marino, Switzerland, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Macedonia, Hungary, Serbia, Georgia, Estonia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Belgium, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Cyprus, Ukraine, Spain, Czech Republic, Vatican, Austria, Ireland, Britain, Poland, Slovakia, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Surinam , Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Japan, Thailand, South Africa, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Russia, People’s Republic of China, Seychelles, USA, Brunei Darussalam, Turkey, Korea, South New Zealand, Iran, Ghana, French Australia Indonesia, Taiwan, Canada, Malaysia, Macau Island, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Morocco, India, Armenia, Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Honduras, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Laos, Albania, Bhutan, Peru, Maldives, Salvador, Vietnam, Cuba, Mexico, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Mauritania. Citizens of GCC countries have been in the list of permissible countries for a long time.