Mission Better Tomorrow ; Kailash Satyarthi’s talk on the theme “Globalising Compassion for Children”

Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT) is a global collective joined in the mission of forming young shift leaders and making creative and influential social interventions. P Vijayan IPS, Inspector General of Police, known for assorted impactful children-centered programs, is the vital mentor of the MBT. The hugely famous Pos-Poss Friday Talk series is a flagship plan of MBT. Pos-Poss stands for Positivity (Pos) and explores Possibilities (Poss). The series strives to motivate people to remain optimistic and not give up expectancy.

This is conducted by inviting distinguished personalities, who are the front liners of society under their unbeatable exuberance and have them interact on different subjects. As a part of rising up MBT movements and to reach out to more people with the message of positivity and opportunities, a Global edition of the Pos-Poss Talk Series is being carried out. Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, known for his exceptional efforts for the safety of child rights will be the speaker in the first talk under the Pos-Poss Global Series, to be held on December 11, 2020, at 7 pm IST. He will talk on the theme “Globalising Compassion for Children”. Since the beginning of Pos-Poss, more than 75 speakers have interacted with people across the world.

This is the first time ever that an online talk series goes on an average of three million live audiences every week via social media channels of MBT. Distinguished speakers who have been featured in the show included renowned actor-Mohanlal, S.D. Shibulal, former CEO, Infosys and many senior delegates, top officers from Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service, writers, prominent sports personalities and social leaders. The whole talk series is partnered with UNICEF.

The talk by Kailash Satyarthi can be viewed through the social media channels of MBT: http://facebook.com/mbtunited http://instagram.com/mbtunited http://youtube.com/mbtunited