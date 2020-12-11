Pastry chef creates elephant entirely of chocolate….Watch!!!

After stunning creations made of chocolate, like a gorilla and a telescope, pastry chef Amaury Guichon is back with another sculpture. This time its an elephant. The video starts with Guichon sculpting different parts of the elephant as well as the base from chocolate.

“Another great week teaching at Pastry Academy to create this gigantic 200LB Chocolate Elephant,” informs the caption.

“I really like this one! I love elephants and those leaves are so pretty. Bravo,” wrote a Facebook user. “You are truly a chocolate artiste! I enjoy watching your videos,” commented another. “Beautiful! But really curious to know how much time it took to build this,” asked a third.