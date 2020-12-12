Virus Updates!!! India’s coronavirus tally reached 9.8 million. Know more!!!

Today, India’s Covid-19 tally surpassed 9,826,775 cases and reported 30,006 fresh cases in a single day.

Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala remain to add the most number of cases to the overall Covid-19 tally.

Donald Trump tweeted, “The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours.” He added, “Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country.”

Yesterday, China recorded 13 new coronavirus cases. All of the new cases were carried infections arising from abroad, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Mexico registered 12,253 new cases, with the total cases of 1,229,379. Deaths rose 693 to 113,019.