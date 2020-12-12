51 years later the meaning of the secret code of the Zodiac Killer was discovered…Read more!!!

California: 37 homicides in four years, letter to media after each murder, in response to press conferences. But for 51 years, American police have not even been able to identify the culprit.

The police sought the services of the public as they could not understand the contents of the letters in the code language of the accused known as the ‘Zodiac Killer’. Now, 51 years later, a private investigation team has uncovered the contents of a letter. From 1968 to 1972, ‘Zodiac Killer’ carried out a series of murders in Northern California, USA. The assassination caused a great deal of headache for the American police without leaving a trace.

According to David Orchank, the code proved that words can be used in place of symbols in the letter. This letter is known as ‘340 Saif’ as it has 340 symbols. The Zodiac Killer letters were written in the 1950s manual code of the U.S. military. But even the US military did not understand the content of the letters. The letter was examined by a team of investigators with the help of sophisticated software. It was also found that the symbols in the letter should be read side by side. It was also found that a line would move upwards at each point.

Confidential content of the letter:

“I hope you find pleasure in trying to catch me. Nothing in the name of hints about me on TV is true ”. “ I am not afraid of being put in a gas chamber and killed. I will go to heaven as soon as I die. I have many slaves there. Those without slaves fear death ”.“My life in heaven will be easier. So I have no fear of death. ”

This is how Zodiac Killer has written in code language. For more than 51 years, American police have found nothing more than the name Zodiac Killer. The FBI has confirmed that the secret code in the letter was broken with the help of private investigators. The Chronicle received the last letter from the accused in 1974.

The case is still under investigation as the accused has not been arrested yet. The decision was taken to intensify the investigation after understanding the information in the letter. The case, which was closed by San Francisco police in 2004 due to lack of evidence, was reopened in 2007. Several movies and TV serials have been released about the zodiac killer and the case investigation. The most notable of these is the 2007 film ‘Zodiac’. Directed by David Fincher, the film was selected by the BBC as one of the best films of the 21st century.