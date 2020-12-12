Amazfit is scheduled to launch its GT 2 series of smart watches in India. Know more!!!

Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch is ready for pre-order on Amazfit India’s website and Flipkart. Huami approved earlier this month that Amazfit GTR 2 will launch in India on December 17 and it can now be pre-ordered online. The price of Amazfit GTR 2 Sports and Classic Edition has been settled and the company is also offering a free strap along with the smartwatch upon pre-ordering.

Although Huami lists the stipulations and features of the GTR 2, we already know that from the China launch back in September. The wearable is merely a fitness tracker but disappears under the look of a Smartwatch. It comes in two modes- Classic and Sports Edition. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454×454, 450 nits brightness, and 326 PPI. The smartwatch packs a 417mAh battery that can accommodate up to 14 days of battery life. On using power saving mode, the battery life can extend to up to 38 days. Amazfit GTR 2 also comes with a water resistance of up to 50 meters.

It’s created with a 3D glass on prime that’s enveloped by a ceramic bezel. The smartwatch comes with the blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) reader, a coronary heart fee sensor, and an array of sensors resembling an accelerometer, air stress sensor, ambient gentle sensor, and gyroscope.