“Breaking News”; ‘The Dirty Picture’ actress found dead at the residence!!!

Actress Arya Banerjee, famous for numerous Bollywood films, passed away in Kolkata on Friday. She was 33 years old. As per reports, she was discovered dead at her residence in Kolkata. The police broke open the door of her apartment on the 3rd floor and found that the body of the actress was lying in the bedroom.

Her household help got suspicious as she did not reply to doorbells and phone calls in the morning and informed the neighbors who contacted the police. Arya lived alone and survived to herself, the household aid said. The police stated that the body was sent for post mortem examination and a forensic team gathered samples from her room.“Primarily there appears to be no foul play. The exact cause of death will be known when the post-mortem report reaches us,” a senior police officer of Lake police station said.

“She was getting her food through app-based delivery platforms for some time now. She used to spend time with her pet dog. Neighbors said she didn’t socialize with anyone in the locality. We are trying to discover out who would visit the house for any work. Her call details are being examined to see if she was in any despair and if she had received any food from outside in the last 24 hours,” the police added. The daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, Arya had acted in ‘LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka’ (2010) and other films besides ‘The Dirty Picture’ (2011). She had also done some modeling jobs in Mumbai.