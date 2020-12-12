Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 97.4% in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has reached at 97.4%. The fatality rate has reached at 1.7%.

166 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 60 were recorded in Riyadh, 34 in Makkah, 23 in Madinah, 22 in the Eastern Province, 7 in Asir and 2 in Najran.

The total confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia has reached at 359,749. At present there are 3366 active cases in the country. In this 517 are in critical condition and are in ICU.

The ministry also reported 13 new Covid-19 deaths. The death toll has surged to 6036. 239 new recoveries were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries has reached at 350,347.