Covid-19 vaccination: Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision regarding Covid-19 vaccination. The Health Ministry in Kuwait has made the announcement.

The Kuwait health ministry announced that it has launched a campaign for online registration for vaccination against the Covid-19. The new online registration service is available to the public via a link on the Ministry’s website.

“As part of preparation for the vaccination campaign, the Ministry developed an operating mechanism and a detailed plan outlining the segments of the public who have priority access to the vaccine. Early registration does not necessarily lead to early vaccination or priority; it only provides the Ministry with the data that could help identify the prioritised segments of the public and the required quantity and distribution of the vaccine”, said the ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdulla Al Sanad.