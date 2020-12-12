‘Happy new for boozers’: State government announces new liquor policy

A ‘happy news for boozers’ has been announced by the state government. The state government has announced the new liquor policy. As per the new police, liquor can be served in the airport lounges, special trains, and domestic and international cruises.

Uttar Pradesh state government has announced this decision in order to boost tourism sector. The new UP Excise (Grant of Bar Licenses) Rules 2020 has been approved by the cabinet.

The new rules also allow for taking special liquor permits online, for a period of six consecutive hours from 8 am to midnight. The time can be extendable by an hour with the prior approval of the licensing authority on payment of additional fees.

If a licensee is found indulging in activities like holding competitions of liquor consumption to boost sales, a fine of Rs 25,000 shall be imposed for the first offense and Rs 50,000 for the second offense but on the third offense, the license shall be canceled, said the notification issued by the government.