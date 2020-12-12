Ladakh Warriors: discovery+ has launched ‘The Sons of the Soil’. Read more!!!

India’s first and leading aggregated real-life entertainment streaming service, ‘discovery+’ has recently launched a film showcasing the life of ‘snow warriors’.

Ladakh, known for its beautiful snowy mountains and charming blue waters, is also home to the Indian Army’s Ladakh Scouts, fondly known as the ‘Snow Warriors’. The Sons of the Soil’ is a documentary film that aims to give the brave men protecting India’s crucial borders the attention they deserve. The documentary focuses on one of the Indian Army’s youngest infantry regiment, Snow Warriors. It is a tale of persistence, determination, and patriotism.

Told in Hindi by the Indian equestrian, actor, nature & wildlife enthusiast, Randeep Hooda, the show represents the exhausting training that the Snow Warriors go through, at one of the highest regimental centers in the world. “There was no other show better than Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil to launch discovery+ Originals. The show is a beautiful depiction of the spirit of Ladakh, its people, their loyalty towards their country. The show will provide the viewers unprecedented access to one of the world’s highest regimental centers and we’re delighted, that we are kicking discovery+ Originals with a show that will resonate with every Indian family,” said Issac John, Direct-to-Consumer Head, APAC – Discovery.