Minister tests positive for Coronavirus

Rekha Arya, Minister for Women’s Welfare & Child Development in Uttarakhand tested positive for coronavirus. She herself announced the news through his Twitter. She is asymptomatic and has isolated herself in her residence. In her tweet, she urged all the people who came in contact with her, to get themselves tested for the infection.

“My corona test report came back positive. I am asymptomatic and have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please take care and get your inquiry done.,” she tweeted. In Uttarakhand, the COVID-19 tally rose to 81,211 on Friday with 725 more people testing positive for the virus. Moreover, with nine new fatalities, the death toll in the hill state surged to 1,341.

Also read: Congress leadership had lost political focus after my elevation: Late Former President