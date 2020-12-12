Mohanlal to share screen space with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in ‘Salaar’

The ‘complete actor’ Mohanlal share screen space with Telugu actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. There has been reports about his upcoming project in Telugu in the Telugu media.

As per reports, Mohanlal play the lead role in upcoming Telugu film ‘Salaar’. The film is directed by ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by ‘KGF’ makers Hombale Films.

The director of the film Prashant Neel in an interview revealed about the meaning of word ‘Salaar’. “I derive it from it is commander-in-chief and it means- the right hand man to the king.” And as per reports, Mohanlal will play this lead role of a ‘underworld don’.

The shooting for the film start in the month of January 2021 and it will be released in 2022.

Mohanlal’s first appearance in Telugu was in the film ‘Gandeevam’ in 1994. Later, he acted in two Telugu films -‘Janata Garrage’ and ‘Manamantha’ in 2016. Mohanlal won two awards for the film ‘Janata Garrage’ -Special Jury award in the 64th national film awards and best supporting Actor award in Andhra Pradesh.