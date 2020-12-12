Police gunned down two woman Maoist leaders in encounter

Police has neutralised two women Maoist leaders in two separate encounters. The encounters took place under Kirnapur police station area in the Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The two dead Maoists were carrying the reward of Rs 14 lakh each on their heads.

One of the Maoist was gunned down around 11 pm on Friday, while another one was killed around 7 am on Saturday. Police also recovered an INSAS rifle and a 12-bore gun from the spot.

“The slain Naxals have been identified as Savitri Alia Ayathe (24), a resident of Gangloor in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, and Shobha Gawde (30), who hailed from Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district,” Balaghat Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) K P Venketshwar Rao said.

the IGP said.

They were members of the area committee of Malajkhand Dalam in Balaghat. They have been wanted by the police in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Ayathe and Gawde were wanted in 25 and 21 cases, respectively.