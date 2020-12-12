Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked a US federal court to dismiss a case that blamed him for attempting to have a former intelligence official assassinated. Prince Mohammed’s lawyer informed the federal court in Washington that Saad Aljabri’s lawsuit filed in August did not provide proof of the “hit squad” that he alleged the prince sent to kill him. The filing Monday also said that, as the designated successor to the Saudi throne, Prince Mohammed was guarded by regulations of sovereign exemption.

“This court lacks personal jurisdiction over the Crown Prince. The complaint alleges an attempt to kill Aljabri in Canada, directed from Saudi Arabia. None of the scant allegations about the United States establishes the contacts between the Crown Prince, the United States, and Aljabri’s legal claims.” it stated.

Aldabra said Prince Mohammed sent a “hit squad” to Canada, where he lives in expulsion, to murder and dismember him in 2018, in the same way, that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in Istanbul in October that year. The murder flashed an international uproar and maligned the prestige of the oil-rich empire and the crown prince. Aljabri said that Prince Mohammed desires him dead because he is close to the opponent prince and ex-Saudi security chief Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, and because he has personal information on Prince Mohammed that would tart the intimate relationship between Washington and Riyadh.

Aljabri alleged that the prince’s intimate Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Abdulaziz Foundation was utilized to plan and recruit participants, anointed the Tiger Squad, inside the United States. But the scheme was detected and deranged by Canadian police before they could function. In four parallel filings earlier this week, the foundation and 11 Saudis anointed in the lawsuit correspondingly desired dismissal, noting the absence of proof and jurisdiction.

Aljabri filed the lawsuit as an affirmation of endeavored extrajudicial murder under the Torture Victim Protection Act and asked for unspecified personal harms for “severe emotional distress,” anxiety and hypertension, and other ailments, and punitive damages as well. But the signs for dismissal denied that.

“Aljabri is alive and, according to the complaint itself, has never been so much as touched. By its plain terms, the TVPA does not reach an attempt at an extrajudicial killing,” it stated. It also criticized Aljabri for not seeking the claim in Canada or Saudi Arabia. The prince’s filing meanwhile blamed Aljabri and his family of taking part in the swindling and robbery of $11 billion signified for counterterrorism procedures when Aljabri was a senior official at the Saudi Interior Ministry in 2001-2015.” The faults in this objection are so obvious and driven so deep that it can only be considered as an endeavor to distract attention from plaintiff’s theft,” it said.”The plaintiff can say whatever he wants to the newspapers. But this lawsuit does not belong in federal court.”