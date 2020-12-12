State government extends night curfew

A state government has decided to extend the night curfew imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Punjab state government has announced this. Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh issued the order for extending the night curfew in all cities and towns in the state till January 1. The night curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am.

State government also ordered a restriction of 100 people on indoor and 250 people on outdoor gatherings at marriage functions and parties in the state till January 1.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Punjab is at 5,007 while the infection count in the state was 1,58,556.