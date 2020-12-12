Superstar Rajinikanth Birthday: PM Modi, AR Rahman, Suniel Shetty greeted Thalaiva

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 70th birthday today, December 12, fans across the globe are showering him with best wishes on social media.

The actor, known for his power-packed performances and living iconic characters on the big screen, is currently gearing up for his political plunge. Earlier, he announced that he is all set to join politics and will float his party in 2021. However, the megastar has been hinting at it for years. AR Rahman tweeted, “Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health!”

PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.” “He has surely been the biggest inspiration for me and many others. Happiest Birthday to Rajini Sir! Extremely honored to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth Sir’s 70th Birthday CDP,” wrote Suniel Shetty. Rajinikanth’s political entry has been the talk of the town for years and years. However, after many rumors and speculations, the Petta star officially announced his political entry. He wrote, “In the forthcoming assembly elections, Tamil Nadu will witness an honest, faithful, sincere and spiritual governance with people support. We will launch the party on December 31 and the work will start from January 2021.”