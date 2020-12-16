Kerala Election updates: In Thiruvananthapuram, the LDF is leading, BJP right behind….

Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of votes for the local body elections has started. The NDA is leading in the NSS headquarters in Changanassery when the postal votes are counted.

Meanwhile, in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where there is a strong triangular contest, the LDF is leading in eight wards when the postal votes are counted. The NDA leads in seven. According to initial indications, the LDF is also leading in Pala municipality.

The first results of Varkala and Neyyattinkara municipalities are coming out now. In Varkala, the first indications are that the LDF is gaining ground.