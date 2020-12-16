Kerala Election Updates: UDF candidate Vibitha Babu, who went viral on social media, lost…

Pathanamthitta: UDF candidate from Pathanamthitta Mallappally division Adv. Vibitha Babu was defeated by LDF candidate CK Lathakumari. LDF’s CK Lathakumari won by 10469 votes.

When the postal votes were counted this morning, Vibita was relegated to third place. Later the lead improved but the victory went to the LDF candidate. UDF candidate Advocate Vibitha Babu got 9178 votes. Vibita’s pictures went viral on social media when she was a candidate. Vibita has been prominent in politics since 2009 through KSU.