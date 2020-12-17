‘Even if the vaccine become available, be careful always’: WHO.

Manila: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned people to be extra vigilant when the Covid-19 vaccine hits the market. The group said the vaccine, which has already killed more than 1.6 million people, was not a “silver bullet” that could put an end to the epidemic here for a year.

“Whoever you are, wherever you are, as long as the virus is here, we are all at risk. We have to be careful, “said Takeshi Kasai, regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) in a virtual media briefing.

Kasai urged young people under the age of 40 and socially active people to do everything they can to avoid infecting their selves and everyone around them, despite the anxiety and uncertainty caused by the epidemic. “If you catch the virus, it could be passed on to your parents, grandparents, neighbors or friends without your knowledge,” Kasai said.

“We are developing a safe and effective vaccine. But it is not easy to produce them in sufficient quantities and reach all those who need them. The vaccine is initially available in limited quantities. Only high risk groups will be given first priority, ”he said.