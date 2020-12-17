Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the list of the most tweeted celebrities….

WASHINGTON: The list of the world’s top 10 Twitter users includes US President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a micro-blogging site.

For the first time in the review ending 2020, a woman is included in the top ten. The Prime Minister of India is in the 7th position while Donald Trump is in the first position out of ten and Joe Biden is in the second position. Kamala Harris in 10th place.

By 2020, world leaders will have sent about 700 million Twitter messages related to the election. This includes Trump, Biden, Obama, Harris and Modi.

Kovid19 is the most used hashtag this year. The second is the Black Live Matter. It has been used extensively since the death of George Floyd. The hashtag has been tweeted over 400 million times. American basketball legend Comb Bryant’s Twitter messages before his death topped the list.