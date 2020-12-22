COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises to 6000 range today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Today 6049 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The worst affected districts are Kottayam 760, Thrissur 747, Ernakulam 686, Kozhikode 598, Malappuram 565, Pathanamthitta 546, Kollam 498, Thiruvananthapuram 333, Alappuzha 329, Palakkad 303, Kannur 302, Wayanad 202, Idukki 108 and Kasaragod 72.

During the last 24 hours, 64,829 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.33%. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 74,47,052 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. It has been confirmed today that 27 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19.